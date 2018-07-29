Verona police chase, arrest 4 teens after owner spots stolen vehicle

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

VERONA, Wis. - Verona police arrested four teens Friday evening after a chase through the Verona area in a vehicle they say was stolen in the city of Madison.

Dorian L. Watkins, 18, and three 16-year-olds were arrested in Verona after a brief chase that led took police from a Kwik Trip convenience store in Verona, onto Highways M, 18 and PB ultimately ending when an allegedly stolen car ran out of gas on Allegheny Drive.

In a news release, Verona Police said they were notified Friday night of a vehicle stolen in the city of Madison that the vehicle's owner spotted being driven on the Beltline. Police say the owner followed the vehicle, as well as an ambulance providing locations to 911 dispatchers before losing sight of the gray Toyota Sienna.

Police say a Verona firefighter heard the radio traffic about the stolen vehicle, and spotted it at a Kwik Trip on Highway PB in the City of Verona. Two Verona officers and a deputy with the Dane County Sheriff's Department attempted to take the suspects in the vehicle into custody, but the vehicle drove "recklessly" through the lot of the gas station, the release said.

Officers pursued the vehicle down Highway PB while it drove the wrong way for a period of time, police said, and deployed tire deflation devices on U.S. Highway 18. The suspects successfully avoided the devices and drove toward Nesbitt Road, ultimately running out of gas on Allegheny Drive.

Police arrested the four occupants of the vehicle, and say they all have had prior law enforcement contacts.

The alleged driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male from Fitchburg, is now facing tentative charges of attempt to elude, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, resisting an officer, recklessly endangering safety and possession of marijuana. Police say he had an outstanding warrant and had been listed as a missing juvenile, and was also wearing a monitoring bracelet on his ankle under court-ordered supervision with Dane County Human Services.

Two 16-year-old passengers are also facing tentative charges for operating a vehicle without an owner's consent. Police say one teen was also wearing a bracelet for monitoring and under court-ordered supervision. Both teens had previous arrests for stolen vehicles.

Watkins is facing charges for felony bail jumping and operating a vehicle without an owner's consent. Police say he was wearing a bracelet for a bail-monitoring program for armed robbery.

