Verona music center closes, patron concerned about refund

A music school in Verona has abruptly closed its doors and it’s unclear if patrons will get their money back. Rhapsody Arts Center sent a letter to clients Monday explaining that it was closing indefinitely.

“It is with the deepest regret we announce that Rhapsody Arts Center is closing its door permanently effective Tuesday, April 30, 2019,” the letter read.

The letter blamed the closure on declining enrollment in private music lessons and a shortage of qualified instructors.

On Friday @rhapsodyartsWI was encouraging people to sign up for Summer classes. On Monday, it announced it is closing for good and it's unclear if people who signed up for future classes will get refunded their money. "Larger debts must be paid first," a statement said. pic.twitter.com/O1erG2jFuk — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) May 1, 2019

Up until Friday, the company was promoting summer classes, encouraging people to sign up. It is now unclear if the people ho signed up for future classes will get their money back.

“Refunds will be issued as funds permit but larger debts must be paid first,” according to the letter.

One Verona parent told News 3 Now that she tried contacting Rhapsody about a refund but did not hear back. She said she is frustrated with the way the situation is being handled.

“There was not even an apology. It just basically said, 'We’re closing and we will get you your money if we can,' said Shanna Anderson, who had enrolled her son in two courses.

Our requests for comment from Rhapsody Music Center were not immediately returned.



