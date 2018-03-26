LIVE NOW

Verona man arrested for sending threatening email to ex-girlfriend

Posted: Mar 25, 2018 09:00 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2018 06:23 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Verona man is facing multiple charges after police say he sent threatening messages to his ex-girlfriend, including a photo of a gun. 

Madison police responded to the West Towne Mall Sunday afternoon to talk to a woman about the threatening messages, allegedly sent by 30-year-old Justin Riley, according to a police report. Officers found Riley driving near McKee Road, pulled him over and found a handgun in the car. 

Riley faces charges of disorderly conduct, unauthorized use of a computerized device and 3rd offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

