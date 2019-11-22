News

Verona girl presented with 3D model of dream water slide

By:

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 06:12 PM CST

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:52 PM CST

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - A 5-year-old saw her dream water slide come to life Thursday after showing her idea to Noah's Ark Waterpark in the Wisconsin Dells, according to a news release.

After Hannah Nevins from Verona, Wisconsin, went to Noah's Ark, she went home and used crayons to draw her dream water slide. She sent her design to Noah's Ark, where its graphic design intern, Brianna Thom, created a mockup of the water slide, which was sent back to Nevins.

 

 

Nevins' dad, Jason, tweeted the response from Noah's Ark. Noah's Ark then retweeted Jason's tweet, but added a challenge, telling water slide companies to encourage kids to dream and create.

Manufacturer Polin created a small scale 3D model of the water slide design and presented it to Nevins and her family at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions trade show in Orlando, Florida.

Noah's Ark said there are no plans to actually build the slide.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration