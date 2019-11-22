Verona girl presented with 3D model of dream water slide

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - A 5-year-old saw her dream water slide come to life Thursday after showing her idea to Noah's Ark Waterpark in the Wisconsin Dells, according to a news release.

After Hannah Nevins from Verona, Wisconsin, went to Noah's Ark, she went home and used crayons to draw her dream water slide. She sent her design to Noah's Ark, where its graphic design intern, Brianna Thom, created a mockup of the water slide, which was sent back to Nevins.

Congratulations, Hannah! We are so happy you sent us your drawing to make this come to life! https://t.co/gZQwT5OulW — Noah's Ark Waterpark (@NoahsArkWaterpk) November 21, 2019

Nevins' dad, Jason, tweeted the response from Noah's Ark. Noah's Ark then retweeted Jason's tweet, but added a challenge, telling water slide companies to encourage kids to dream and create.

Manufacturer Polin created a small scale 3D model of the water slide design and presented it to Nevins and her family at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions trade show in Orlando, Florida.

Noah's Ark said there are no plans to actually build the slide.

