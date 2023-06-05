VERONA, Wis. — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a suit against the Verona Area School District, claiming the district paid female special education teachers and a school psychologist less than their male counterparts for doing substantially equal work. The suit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, alleges the district violated…
The lawsuit, filed in January 2022 by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, accused the district of violating the Equal Pay Act of 1963 by paying female special education teachers and a school psychologist less than their male counterparts for substantially similar work.
The district, the EEOC and the parties involved reached an out-of-court settlement that kept the case from going to trial, the district said in a news release. Federal court documents show the parties reached a tentative settlement in mid-May, which the district's Board of Education approved Monday.
In the release, the district said the practices it used "were allowable per the 2011 Wisconsin Act 10." Since then, the district and the Verona Area Education Association have ratified updated practices.
Under the terms of the settlement, the affected employees will receive $450,000 total as well as step placement adjustments.
“We now have systems in place to effectively eliminate the type of concern raised in the EEOC complaint now and in the future, with strong relationships built with VAEA and current administration," Jennifer Murphy, the vice president of the district's school board, said in the release. "We support the VASD in working to meet our mission that each student will acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their personal goals, thrive in a diverse global society, and lead a healthy, self-fulfilling life.”
