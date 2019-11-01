Verona Area High School staff, security break up fight between students

Verona High School

Verona High School

VERONA, Wis. - Verona Area High School staff and security broke up a fight between students Friday morning.

According to a statement sent to families, the fight happened at 8:25 a.m. and involved four students. Four to six others who were friends with the students had engaged verbally. The school's security and a number of staff members immediately responded and separated the students.

No injuries were reported, and no other students were said to have been in danger.

Due to the school's policy for admitting visitors, the main entrance was closely monitored after the fight, as some students were asked to go through other entrances.

The students who were in the fight both physically and verbally met with school staff. Their parents were contacted, and the students were sent home.

The parents and guardians of the students involved in the fight were not allowed to enter the building. They were instead asked to meet with their children off school property.

An investigation into the fight is ongoing, and the school said the students "will receive the appropriate consequences."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.