Beloit Public Library Narcan Machine

Photo courtesy of Beloit Public Library on Facebook

BELOIT, Wis. -- People in Beloit now have an easy way to access a potentially life-saving resource.

A free Narcan vending machine was installed in the Beloit Public Library on Monday, Rock County health officials said. It's the county's second Narcan vending machine after one was installed at the Rock County Jail last December.