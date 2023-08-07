BELOIT, Wis. -- People in Beloit now have an easy way to access a potentially life-saving resource.
A free Narcan vending machine was installed in the Beloit Public Library on Monday, Rock County health officials said. It's the county's second Narcan vending machine after one was installed at the Rock County Jail last December.
The county says it is hoping the machine helps curb an increase in overdose deaths this year. So far in 2023, 19 people have died of suspected overdoses, with 12 of those deaths happening in Beloit.
Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood says those are deaths that don't need to happen.
"Overdose deaths are preventable," Harwood said in a statement Monday evening announcing the new vending machine. "Each overdose death leaves a lasting impact on family members, friends, and communities."
The machine will allow a person to get the Narcan or fentanyl test strips from the machine without providing any money or identifying information. Users can, however, choose to participate in an anonymous survey asking for feedback about the service that takes about 30 seconds to complete.
The machine also provides instructions on how to use the Narcan and fentanyl test strips.
Before the machine was installed, the only way people in Beloit had access to Narcan or the fentanyl test strips was through prescriptions or appointments. Now they will be available at the library, which is open 62 hours every week and is accessible by bus.
The machine can be found inside the library gallery, near the front of the building, and will be open whenever the library is open. The publicly-accessible machine was made possible through a partnership with Vivent Health and the Beloit Public Library, which volunteered to house the machine, as well as a $50,000 grant from the State of Wisconsin's Opioid Settlement Funds.
