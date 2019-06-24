Vehicle stolen from open garage, car keys stolen from inside house

A vehicle was stolen out of an open garage at around 9:45 p.m. on June 20 in the 6800 block of Ramsey Road, along with a second set of car keys that thieves took from inside the house.

The car has been recovered, but the suspects have not yet been found. On June 23, it is suspected the same suspects returned to the house to take the same vehicle again, but this time they were unsuccessful.

Similar incidents occurred June 21, when Middleton Police received two reports of vehicle thefts from open garages. Police urge citizens to keep their vehicles locked and their garages closed when not in use.

At this time, officials are unsure if the incidents are related.

