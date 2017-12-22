Vehicle pulling bales of hay leaves traffic crash, deputies say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF EXETER, Wis. - Green County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a vehicle pulling bales of hay that left the scene of a crash Thursday night, according to a release.

Deputies responded around 7:55 p.m. to the N75000 block of Wettach Road in the town of Exeter for a two-vehicle crash, officials said.

Cullen Pierce Denny Linch, 19, of New Glarus, was driving south on Wettach Road when a northbound truck pulling a round bale trailer collided with his vehicle, investigators said. The driver of the truck stopped and talked with Denny Linch, but then left the scene.

Denny Linch was wearing his seat belt and was not injured in the crash, according to the release.

His vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene, deputies said.

The offending vehicle was described as a dark-colored GMC vehicle pulling a round bale trailer with a load of round hay bales, according to the release.

Officials ask anyone with information about the crash to contact the sheriff’s office at 608-328-9400.