Vehicle pulled from Rock River in Janesville was stolen 30 years ago, sheriff's office says

Jul 6, 2023

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A vehicle pulled from the Rock River in Janesville earlier this week had been reported as stolen three decades ago, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

A citizen found the vehicle in the river near Riverside Park on Monday thanks to a sonar device; divers from the sheriff's office removed it from roughly 12 feet of water on Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office said detectives have determined the vehicle was reported stolen in August 1993.

"Detectives have since been in contact with the owner of the stolen vehicle and the investigation is considered closed," the release said.

Officials have not yet said when or how the vehicle ended up in the water.