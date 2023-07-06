A vehicle pulled from the Rock River in Janesville earlier this week had been reported as stolen three decades ago, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A vehicle pulled from the Rock River in Janesville earlier this week had been reported as stolen three decades ago, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

A citizen found the vehicle in the river near Riverside Park on Monday thanks to a sonar device; divers from the sheriff's office removed it from roughly 12 feet of water on Wednesday afternoon.