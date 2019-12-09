Vehicle hits shed, comes to rest against tree after crash in Lafayette County, deputies say

SHULLSBURG, Wis. - One person was injured after a crash where a vehicle hit a shed and tree in Lafayette County, deputies said.

First responders were sent to a home on West Estey Street in Shullburg around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Mary E. McQuiety, 81, of Shullsburg, was leaving a parking spot when she accelerated and lost control, the release said.

The vehicle entered a yard across the street, struck a garden shed and came to rest after hitting a tree, according to the release.

McQuiety denied injury and her passenger had minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital, the release said.

