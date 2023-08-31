NB I-39/90/94 closed near Arlington due to vehicle fire
Photo submitted.

ARLINGTON, Wis. -- A vehicle fire shut down northbound Interstate 39/90/94 between DeForest and Arlington for more than four hours Thursday evening and Thursday night.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. at mile marker 119 near the State Highway 60 exit, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.