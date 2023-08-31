Vehicle fire near Arlington shuts down NB I-39/90/94 for 4+ hours Thursday Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Aug 31, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo submitted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARLINGTON, Wis. -- A vehicle fire shut down northbound Interstate 39/90/94 between DeForest and Arlington for more than four hours Thursday evening and Thursday night.The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. at mile marker 119 near the State Highway 60 exit, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.Two of the northbound lanes reopened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday but significant delays were still being reported at that time. By shortly after 10 p.m., the entire highway had reopened.Drivers had been detoured at U.S. Highway 51 on the south side of DeForest to Highway 60 in Arlington.Video from a News 3 Now viewer showed a semi-truck engulfed in flames and thick black smoke shooting into the sky.Further details were not immediately available.For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click or tap here.Editor's note: An earlier advisory from WisDOT erroneously indicated the highway had reopened at around 6:15 p.m.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vehicle Fire Road Closed Arlington Interstate 39/90/94 Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 'We've messed up': City, property manager hold meeting on 'nuisance' Meadowlands Apartments Woman pushed out of car, dragged along road after passenger tries to get away from police stop FBI shares aged photos of Sterling Hall bombing suspect more than 50 years later Police investigating NE Madison convenience store robbery UW-Madison engineers prove common PVC pipes can hack voice identification systems Latest News Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in Greenfield Vehicle fire near Arlington shuts down NB I-39/90/94 for 4+ hours Thursday FEMA awards Madison $6M for flood mitigation efforts following 2018 storms Free bucket hats for first 7,500 students to enter Camp Randall Saturday Labor Day to bring service changes for Madison buses More News