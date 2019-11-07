Vehicle fire causes damage to metal outbuilding in Burke

BURKE, Wis. - A vehicle fire caused damage to a metal outbuilding in the town of Burke Thursday.

A news release from the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters were sent to the 3000 block of Seminary Spring Road after receiving a report of a vehicle fire that was impinging on a building.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy black smoke and a pickup truck engulfed in flames. The truck was near a metal outbuilding and "dangerously close" to a large duplex.

The release said crews quickly extinguished the fire, and the truck was deemed a total loss. Officials are still assessing the damage that the outbuilding sustained.

The fire remains under investigation, but the total damage to the truck, garage, outbuilding and machines inside it are estimated to be $40,000.

No injuries were reported.

