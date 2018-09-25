Vehicle fire caused by gas cylinder found in back seat, officials say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. --

MADISON, Wis. - A fire that started in the back seat of a pickup truck Monday afternoon was caused by a gas cylinder left behind, Madison fire officials said.

The driver of the pickup truck said she noticed smoke in the cab around 1:30 p.m. as she was driving along Stoughton Road, according to a release. The driver pulled over to see what was happening and found a small fire behind the passenger seat.

Another motorist stopped to help put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, officials said.

Firefighters found a gas cylinder with a push-button ignition torch resting on the floor under the back seat of the truck, according to the release. The knob of the cylinder was in the on position, likely causing gas to release and a spark that ignited the fire.

Crews removed belongings from the truck and doused the back seat with water to cool the area and prevent a fire from reigniting, officials said.