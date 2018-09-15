News

Vehicle driven by alleged drunken driver hits squad car, police say

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 07:26 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 07:26 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said a squad car was hit by another vehicle as an officer was conducting a traffic stop early Saturday morning on University Avenue near Campus Drive, according to an incident report. 

The officer had completed the traffic stop and was walking back to his squad car when the driver crashed into the squad car, which caused the car that was initially being stopped to get hit as well.

No injuries were reported, according to officials. The driver who struck the squad car was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while impaired and failure to yield. 

