Vehicle driven by alleged drunken driver hits squad car, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said a squad car was hit by another vehicle as an officer was conducting a traffic stop early Saturday morning on University Avenue near Campus Drive, according to an incident report.
The officer had completed the traffic stop and was walking back to his squad car when the driver crashed into the squad car, which caused the car that was initially being stopped to get hit as well.
No injuries were reported, according to officials. The driver who struck the squad car was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while impaired and failure to yield.
Local And Regional News
- Vehicle driven by alleged drunken driver hits squad car, police say
- Community rallies around #SunPrairieStrong beer
- Sexual harassment allegations against UW-Whitewater chancellor's husband have 'merit'
- ‘They'll miss you by inches:' Pedestrians worry about safety in busy Northside intersection
- Former school board president cuts ad for Evers
- Wisconsin National Guard ready to help in hurricane response