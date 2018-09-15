Vehicle driven by alleged drunken driver hits squad car, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said a squad car was hit by another vehicle as an officer was conducting a traffic stop early Saturday morning on University Avenue near Campus Drive, according to an incident report.

The officer had completed the traffic stop and was walking back to his squad car when the driver crashed into the squad car, which caused the car that was initially being stopped to get hit as well.

No injuries were reported, according to officials. The driver who struck the squad car was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while impaired and failure to yield.