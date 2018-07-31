Vehicle crashes into Madison apartment building
A vehicle crashed into an apartment building on Midvale Boulevard on Monday night, causing structural damage to the complex.
The Madison Fire Department, EMS and the Madison Police Department responded to a crash at Midvale Heights, located at 501 S. Midvale Blvd., at 8:29 p.m.
The crash tore into the window of one unit in the building.
It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or what caused the crash. Madison police did not have any information to disclose about the crash as of 9:32 p.m.
