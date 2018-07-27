Vehicle containing 1-year-old child involved in car chase across state lines

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is in custody after a car containing a one-year-old child was involved in a chase that started in Iowa and continued through Wisconsin Friday morning.

The child was discovered in the car after Garland Kennedy, 24, was arrested near exit 21 of Highway 151 after yielding to officers.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Department, Kennedy was involved in an incident with Dubuque police earlier that morning before getting involved in a police chase. Omni Bourgeois, 23, was a passenger in the car along with their child.

The car crossed the bridge between Dubuque and Wisconsin, and Dubuque Police police ended the chase. After receiving a report of the incident, the Grant County Sheriff's Office located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Kennedy did not yeld and continued down Highway 151, according to officials.

The car eventually exited and stopped under an overpass.

Officials said that after the child was discovered, Kennedy was taken into custody and cited for failure to obey a traffic officer's order, operating after suspension, non-registration of a motor vehicle, operating without Insurance, and violation of child safety restraint.

Bourgeois and their child were released at the scene.