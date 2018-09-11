News

Vehicle collides with hay trailer in Roxbury

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 10:06 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 10:06 PM CDT

ROXBURY, Wis. - Authorities said inattentive driving is to blame for a crash involving a car and tractor pulling a hay trailer Monday evening in Roxbury.

Dane County officials responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 12 naer Herbrand Road at 6:11 p.m., according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. The driver of the car, a 40-year-old man from Waunakee, didn't see the tractor ahead of him as the tractor slowed to make a left turn into the crossover, according to the news release.

The driver of the car was transported via Medflight to an area hospital, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor, a 47-year-old man from Prairie du Sac, suffered no injuries, according to officials. 

 

