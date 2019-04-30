Vehicle a total loss after fire starts in trunk with kids in backseat

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is without a vehicle after a fire started in his trunk while his children were in the backseat, the Madison Fire Department said.

According to a release from the Madison Fire Department, the driver had just left his auto insurance office to make a payment when he noticed smoke coming out of the back of his 1994 Buick LeSabre around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The driver pulled into a parking spot on North Pickney Street to investigate the smoke. He opened, the trunk which stored a large speaker, and found flames, the release said.

According to the report, the driver removed the speaker and used water to try to stop the fire, which was unsuccessful.

The driver was able to get his two kids out of the backseat before the fire spread, fire officials said.

Firefighters said the Buick was engulfed when they arrived at the scene.They were able to put it out before it spread to another nearby vehicle.

The vehicle and its contents are considered a total loss. No injuries were reported, according to the release.

