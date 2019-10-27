Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Vaping devices now accepted in medical drop boxes Vaping devices now accepted in medical drop boxes

MADISON, Wis. - Vaping devices are now accepted with prescription drugs at medical drop boxes.

"We don't know exactly what their impact is going to be on the environment," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. "If people remove the battery and dispose of them safely at a drop box, they can have the peace of mind they have done the disposal in a way that is safe."

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day gave people the opportunity to return old prescription drugs, medications and vitamins.

This morning I’m learning more about the importance of properly disposing prescription drugs. Stop by the @ULGM to get rid of old medications. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/PfxDxS7gkj — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) October 26, 2019

University of Wisconsin, Madison, School of Pharmacy students helped dispose of the medications by crossing off all personal information before the box was taped up and expected to be incinerated.

Anna Lattos, a third-year pharmacy student, said it is important to dispose of drugs properly so they don't end up in water sources or soil.

"If (drugs) are flushed down the toilet, that is an environmental concern," Lattos said. "If they are thrown away in the garbage, again, someone who wants it is going to go in there and take it."

Behind the scenes, Dane County leaders are joining forces to address the opioid epidemic from all perspectives.

Kaul said both opioid drugs and vaping have become health threats to citizens.

"The most significant public safety issue we face and one of the most significant public health challenges is the opioid epidemic," Kaul said. "Any steps that we can take to help address that epidemic are ones that are going to make our communities safer."

Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney said these drugs can lead to security issues.

"If individuals in the community know that there are unused prescriptions and particularly opioid (drugs) in a residence, it poses a greater risk for burglary or break-in to that residence and potentially harm to the homeowner," Mahoney said.

Charlie Daniel, founder of the African American Opioid Coalition, said education starting at a young age is important to protect children, teens and young adults from this epidemic.

"Prevention is the No. 1 key for families," Daniel said. "Don't have these medications laying around."

Prescription drugs, medications, vitamins and vape devices can be dropped off at medical drop bins any day. To find a location, visit https://doseofrealitywi.gov/drug-takeback/.

