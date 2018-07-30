Vandals damage 114 gravestones at Wisconsin cemetery
MERRILL, Wis. - Police in north-central Wisconsin are looking for the vandals who damaged more than 100 gravestones at a cemetery over the weekend.
Police in Merrill believe the damage happened Friday night. The damage was discovered Saturday morning. Police said Sunday they have no suspects or leads.
The Wausau Daily Herald reports 114 gravestones were damaged at the Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.
Local And Regional News
- Smoking now banned in all public housing following HUD ruling
- Jessepalooza raises money for diabetes research in memory of local boy
- Vandals damage 114 gravestones at Wisconsin cemetery
- 7 people displaced by fire at multi-unit Janesville home
- Car fleeing traffic stop hits pedestrian in West Allis
- Train strikes, kills man in Marshfield