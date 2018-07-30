News

Vandals damage 114 gravestones at Wisconsin cemetery

Posted: July 29, 2018 07:50 PM CDT

Updated: July 29, 2018 07:50 PM CDT

MERRILL, Wis. - Police in north-central Wisconsin are looking for the vandals who damaged more than 100 gravestones at a cemetery over the weekend.
   Police in Merrill believe the damage happened Friday night. The damage was discovered Saturday morning. Police said Sunday they have no suspects or leads.
   The Wausau Daily Herald reports 114 gravestones were damaged at the Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery.
   Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration