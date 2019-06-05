Vandal shoots window with BB gun, breaks into Columbus Area Aquatic Center
COLUMBUS, Wis. - A vandal broke into the Columbus Area Aquatic Center by breaking a window with a BB gun, according to a Facebook post from the center.
Officials with CAAC said the crime happened on Monday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 920-623-5919. Callers can remain anonymous.
"These acts of vandalism are costly and do no good, so any information would be helpful," the Facebook post said.
