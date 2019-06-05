Vandal shoots window with BB gun, breaks into Columbus Area Aquatic Center

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

COLUMBUS, Wis. - A vandal broke into the Columbus Area Aquatic Center by breaking a window with a BB gun, according to a Facebook post from the center.

Officials with CAAC said the crime happened on Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 920-623-5919. Callers can remain anonymous.

"These acts of vandalism are costly and do no good, so any information would be helpful," the Facebook post said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.