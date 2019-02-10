MADISON, Wis. - The Valentine's 5K Race drew more than 100 runners to the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Saturday morning.

Couples and singles alike turned out for the 24th annual race, hosted by Running Club at UW-Madison, despite the single-digit temperatures.

Although some were preparing for those big, romantic meals next week, others just wanted to show some love for their health.

"Running helps with my health," runner Lynn Weinberger said. "It helps keep my asthma in control. Anything to keep me motivated to do the things that are good for me."

The race was a part of the Madison Area Running Series, and i's proceeds, along with a food drive during the event, will benefit The River Food Pantry.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.