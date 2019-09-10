UWPD rescues stray kitten from UW-Madison fountain
MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin Police Department rescued a stray kitten Monday afternoon.
According to a post from the UW-Madison Police Twitter page, the kitten was stuck in a fountain outside the UW-Madison College of Engineering building.
UWPD later took the kitten to the Dane County Humane Society.
Our officers can do anything — even rescue adorable stray kittens from the @UWMadEngr fountain!— UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) September 9, 2019
The kitty is all dry and doing great — it’s off to the Dane County Humane Society for some TLC. pic.twitter.com/8zGPIiqNE2
