UWPD rescues stray kitten from UW-Madison fountain

Posted: Sep 09, 2019 10:30 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:31 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin Police Department rescued a stray kitten Monday afternoon.

According to a post from the UW-Madison Police Twitter page, the kitten was stuck in a fountain outside the UW-Madison College of Engineering building.

UWPD later took the kitten to the Dane County Humane Society. 

 

 

