UWPD rescues stray kitten from UW-Madison fountain

UW-Madison Police Twitter page

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin Police Department rescued a stray kitten Monday afternoon.

According to a post from the UW-Madison Police Twitter page, the kitten was stuck in a fountain outside the UW-Madison College of Engineering building.

UWPD later took the kitten to the Dane County Humane Society.

Our officers can do anything — even rescue adorable stray kittens from the @UWMadEngr fountain!



The kitty is all dry and doing great — it's off to the Dane County Humane Society for some TLC.

