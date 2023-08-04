The UW-Madison Police Department says it is in support of the university's decision to sell alcohol during Badgers basketball and hockey games and is ready to help enforce the new rule.

Wisconsin Athletics announced Thursday they will now offer beer, wine and other pre-packaged alcoholic beverages at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena starting later this year. 