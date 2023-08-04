MADISON, Wis. -- The UW-Madison Police Department says it is in support of the university's decision to sell alcohol during Badgers basketball and hockey games and is ready to help enforce the new rule.
UWPD officials say they have already talked to other Big Ten conference school police departments that serve alcohol at sporting events to hear about their experience.
"A lot of the police departments have reported to us that, surprisingly, their behavioral issues and arrest numbers have gone down," UWPD spokesperson Marc Lovicott said. "They've seen fewer issues once they've introduced alcohol into their athletic facilities."
The decision has been years in the making, with UWPD a central part of the conversation, Lovicott said. They've gone through a few practice rounds with serving alcohol at concerts at the Kohl Center, all of which have gone well.
Not much will change in terms of how they police at the games, according to Lovicott. There will be the added challenge of fake IDs, but overall, the department will continue to focus on recognizing disruptive behavior and putting an end to it.
As of right now, alcohol will only be sold at the Kohl Center and the LaBahn Arena. Lovicott cautioned that Badger fans shouldn't expect alcohol sales at Camp Randall to automatically happen next.
"There's absolutely no timeline in place," Lovicott said. "The University and athletics and us as the police department really want to see how this goes. We'll evaluate and we'll go from there to see what might be next, if anything."
