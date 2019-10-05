News

UWPD loses power, sending calls to Dane County dispatch

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 07:33 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 07:33 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin Police Department is without power Friday night. 

According to the WiscAlert, emergency calls are being sent to Dane County dispatch. 

To make a nonemergency call, you can contact Dane County at 608-266-4948.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration