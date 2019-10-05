UWPD loses power, sending calls to Dane County dispatch

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin Police Department is without power Friday night.

According to the WiscAlert, emergency calls are being sent to Dane County dispatch.

To make a nonemergency call, you can contact Dane County at 608-266-4948.

WiscAlert-UWPD has lost all power. 911 calls are being sent to Dane County 911. For non-emergency calls, contact Dane County at 608-266-4948. — WiscAlerts (@WiscAlerts) October 5, 2019

