UWPD loses power, sending calls to Dane County dispatch
MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin Police Department is without power Friday night.
According to the WiscAlert, emergency calls are being sent to Dane County dispatch.
To make a nonemergency call, you can contact Dane County at 608-266-4948.
WiscAlert-UWPD has lost all power. 911 calls are being sent to Dane County 911. For non-emergency calls, contact Dane County at 608-266-4948.— WiscAlerts (@WiscAlerts) October 5, 2019
