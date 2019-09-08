UWPD issues 22 citations at Wisconsin football's home opener

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin Police Department issued 22 citations and ejections at Wisconsin football's home opener Saturday afternoon.

UWPD said 19 citations were for underage alcohol consumption, while three people received citations for possession of false identification.

Overall, 21 citations were issued to UW students, and 19 students were arrested.

According to UWPD's release, eight individuals also were measured to have a blood alcohol content of .20 or higher.

Wisconsin defeated Central Michigan 61-0 Saturday at Camp Randall to improve to 2-0 this season.

The Badgers' next home game is Sept. 21 against Michigan.

