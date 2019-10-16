UWPD hosts cook-off fundraiser replete with costumes, Mr. Food recipes
MADISON, Wis. - The UW-Madison Police Department hosted a cook-off fundraiser Wednesday.
As seen in a post from the Police Department's official Facebook page, officials wore costumes and made dishes using recipes from the Mr. Food Test Kitchen.
Winners were chosen for the following categories: slow cooker, casserole, dessert and overall.
More than $125 was raised for the Partners in Giving workplace fundraising campaign.
