LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at 5

News

UWPD hosts cook-off fundraiser replete with costumes, Mr. Food recipes

By:

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 02:38 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 02:38 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The UW-Madison Police Department hosted a cook-off fundraiser Wednesday. 

As seen in a post from the Police Department's official Facebook page, officials wore costumes and made dishes using recipes from the Mr. Food Test Kitchen.

Winners were chosen for the following categories: slow cooker, casserole, dessert and overall.

More than $125 was raised for the Partners in Giving workplace fundraising campaign.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration