UWPD chief issues apology for deleted tweet

MADISON, Wis. - UW-Madison Police Department Chief Kristen Roman issued an apology on Monday for a tweet that sparked a negative response Saturday.

As of Monday afternoon, the tweet was no longer available.

Roman said the tweet, which featured a photo of a group of police officers standing at the top of Bascom Hill wearing sunglasses with their arms crossed, was captioned, "It's Saturday. And you know what that means @UWMadisonPolice. Let's do this! #GameDay…again."

In the statement, Roman said she understood why some people received the post negatively.

"Despite my intentions, I acknowledge and own the impact of my tweets on Saturday afternoon on some members of our community and reiterate my apology," Roman said in a blog post. "As someone who has spent their entire career in this profession, I'm all too familiar with the strained trust communities of color, in particular, have when it comes to police. Along with the rest of the UWPD, I remain committed to continuing to build genuine and enduring trust across the community we serve."

In her immediate response, Roman shared a link to the video that the photo was taken from. She said it was meant to be a humorous video while also showcasing the seriousness of the work UWPD does.

