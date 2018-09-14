UW works with Facebook to study impact of social media on children

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health is teaming up with Facebook for a study investigating the question parents want answered: How much does social media impact the health of our children?

UW officials said this is part of Facebook's million-dollar commitment to study the relationship between teens' use of technology and their mental and social wellbeing.

Dr. Megan Moreno will lead the project. She is the head of UW's social media and adolescent health research team. This is not her first time working on a study with Facebook of this nature, but her early studies were unofficial. Facebook reached out to her now to further her research.

Moreno's team will evaluate things like confidence, focus and quality of friendships throughout the untraditional clinical study.