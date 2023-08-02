UW-Whitewater, MercyHealth hold training for sports-related injuries

WHITEWATER, Wis. -- Coaches and athletic trainers from across southern Wisconsin gathered at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Wednesday to train for the worst as they prepare to take to the sidelines this year.
"The importance is to practice so that we can become comfortable," UW-Whitewater/MercyHealth liaison Emma Kopp said.
The organizations held their annual Emergency Action Plan training session where they practiced responding to medical emergencies athletes may face on the field.
"We do a variety of things from heat illness, cardiac-related, CPR, AED practice, and then we also have been practicing our spine boarding techniques," Kopp said.
"Typically we're doing this mostly for football, but we'll get it for gymnastics, we'll get it for hockey, we'll do it for lacrosse and soccer," said MercyHealth sports medicine doctor Dennys Maldonado. "I mean, you can have a downed athlete in any sport."
One of their main focuses on Wednesday was cardiac arrest, an issue that took center stage twice this year. In January, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field on live television.
"Monday night football game brought that into light for a lot of people," Maldonado said.
And just last month, Lebron James' son Bronny went into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice.
Maldonado said while high-profile incidents like those may bring more attention to the topic, it's nothing new for those who watch from the sidelines.
"This is something we constantly practice that we learn about in medical school that we do with our athletic trainers," Maldonado said. "So while it's new to a lot of people, it's something we've always practiced."
Kopp said the skills they're training today go beyond the field and it's important for everyone to know how to respond to a cardiac emergency.
"Be alert. All of these situations can happen to just about anybody, it doesn't necessarily have to be within athletics," Kopp said. "Doing your typical following the beat to the song 'Staying Alive,' whatever you have to do to remember it really is going to help that individual and their chance of survival. If it comes down to saving a life, anybody can really do it."
