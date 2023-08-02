UW-Whitewater, MercyHealth hold training for sports-related injuries

Participants take part in an event to learn more about responding to sports-related injuries.

 WISC-TV/Channel3000.

WHITEWATER, Wis. -- Coaches and athletic trainers from across southern Wisconsin gathered at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Wednesday to train for the worst as they prepare to take to the sidelines this year.

"The importance is to practice so that we can become comfortable," UW-Whitewater/MercyHealth liaison Emma Kopp said.