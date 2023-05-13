You can't tell now, but Peterson was diagnosed with cancer when she was 5.
"I had major surgery when I was 5 and then I had chemotherapy," Peterson said. She continued, "but then I relapsed, and it came back when I was 7, and then unfortunately it came back a third time."
The diagnoses left Peterson with vital parts of her childhood gone.
But in the process, she learned lessons in resilience to get through her early education.
"I missed over 650 days of school, so when I was going back I just had no clue what was going on," Peterson said.
Despite ongoing treatment and more surgery, Peterson persevered.
When it came time to decide what she wanted to do after high school, she wasn't quite sure what to do. Her high school art teach encouraged her at the time to take up an art major.
They said to her, "you're going to go to college and you're going to go to art school and you're going to become an art teacher. I was like, 'No I'm not,'" Peterson said.
Yet she later found herself switching majors from communications to art, leading her down a journey of self expression through her years of ongoing treatment.
When she paints these days, she says "it gives me catharsis." She continued, "I think as a freshman here I was very much like, 'I want it to be pretty, I want it to look nice,' and as the years went on, it was more about the emotion that I was getting," Peterson said.
One of the people who has helped her along her journey at UW-W is associate professor of art and design Greg Porcaro.
"I met Hollyn, I believe it was the fall of '20 when we were online, remote learning because of COVID," he recalled.
Through teaching Peterson, he's seen up close just how special she is.
"I'm incredibly proud of her, and she was an exceptional student, both academically and also as a human being," Porcaro said. "She's [a] very genuine, kind of grounded, humble young woman, and I can attribute that to just the struggles that she had at an early age. Her resiliency is amazing."
Now with graduation in sight, she hopes to spread a message to her classmates to be thankful for the life they all have, telling them, "You were able to accomplish this and you're here at graduation and look at what you have done and there's so much more that you're going to do and that you can do."
Peterson's next journey will be to continue her education at Syracuse University, where she hopes to attain a master of fine arts.
