MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine is ending its contract relationship for vet care with the Henry Vilas Zoo at the end of June.

News 3 Investigates recently learned of the contract’s ending while researching new animal welfare allegations by a former employee who left the zoo this February, three months after a third-party investigation of the zoo seemed to clear up previous alleged issues.

