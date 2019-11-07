UW to pay $850K to family of windsurfer killed on Lake Mendota

University Communications

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison will pay $850,000 to the family of the man who was killed by a boat while windsurfing on Lake Mendota in 2017, the university confirmed Wednesday.

Yu Chen, 43, of Madison, died on May 31 when he was struck by a UW Lifesaving Station boat while he was windsurfing.

On Wednesday, university spokesman John Lucas said the university had reached a settlement Friday on the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Chen's family and attorney Jay Urban.

In a statement, Lucas said Chen's death was a tragedy.

"We disagree with some of the characterizations of the incident in the statement released by Attorney Urban," Lucas said. "However, we believe reaching a resolution was in everyone’s interest and will allow those involved to move forward."

Chen was teaching a lesson at around 6 p.m. when he was struck by the power boat and knocked into the lake, where his body was chopped by the power boat propellers until he died.

Three people on the rescue boat tried to help Chen, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In June 2018, Dane County District Attorney Ismael R. Ozanne said there is no criminal liability for the staff involved in the crash that resulted in Chen's death.

Chen was born in China and studied nuclear physics at Peking University, and recieved his PH.D. from the University of Michigan, according to his obituary. He moved to Madison in 2007. He was known as a "very kind and genuine man. He was deeply dedicated to his work and helping others," his family said in the obituary.

