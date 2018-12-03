UW System to propose 3 percent pay hikes for employees

Courtesy UW System

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin System is seeking 3 percent pay hikes for its employees each of the next two fiscal years.

System officials said Monday they would ask regents to consider the plan when they meet on Thursday. The UW System has about 39,000 employees statewide.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the pay hikes would come after a period of little economic gain for those employees. They've gotten no pay plan increases in five of the last eight years, and increases have averaged less than 1 percent over the past decade.

UW System President Ray Cross says it's important to reinvest in faculty and staff so the system doesn't fall behind as labor markets tighten.

