MADISON, Wis. -- University of Wisconsin System students are back on campuses across the state for classes starting this week. Campuses in Milwaukee, La Crosse, and Whitewater start on Tuesday, September 5. UW- Madison is among eight system schools which begins classes the next day, September 6. Below is a list of when each university's fall semesters begin.
Fall Semester Beginning 9/5
Fall Semester Beginning 9/6
UW- La Crosse
UW- Eau Claire
UW- Milwaukee
UW- Green Bay
UW- Platteville
UW- Madison
UW- Stevens Point
UW- Oshkosh
UW- Whitewater
UW- Parkside
UW- River Falls
UW- Stout
UW- Superior
The new academic years will see changes in many of the system schools. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that 10 of the 13 campuses are projected to run deficits this school year. This comes as a response to the smaller 2023-2025 UW System budget, which lost $32 million in June from a cut in the legislature's joint finance committee.
UW-Madison will take the biggest hit, losing $7 million in this year’s budget cut, while UW-Milwaukee will lose $1.8 million and UW-Superior will lose $80,000. Most campuses are allocating money from tuition increases to balance the year’s budget.
This fall, UW-Platteville and UW-Whitewater will welcome new chancellors. Dr. Corey A. King is beginning his first full semester as a chancellor at UW-Whitewater. He was appointed to the position in March. King previously served as Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs at UW- Green Bay.
Dr. Tammy Evetovich will step into the role of chancellor at UW-Platteville. She had been serving as interim chancellor since June 1, 2022. Evetovich is no stranger to UW- Platteville, previously she served three years as Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs. Evetovich's first semester in the role will also be the first since 1967 that the university's branch campus in Richland Center will not offer college courses.
News broke last week that there would also be a leadership change at UW- La Crosse. Chancellor Joe Gow will step down from the position after 17 years at the end of this academic year. Gow will continue working at UW- La Crosse in a faculty role. As longest tenured chancellor at the school, Gow said he enjoyed his time in the role, but he wants to do something new and trusts the school to find a great replacement.
With changing leadership at the top of several campuses, coupled with budgetary shortfalls, it's clear that change is coming to the system. While speaking at UW- Platteville's annual convocation Thursday, incoming Chancellor Tammy Evetovich emphasized the need to correct the university’s $9.7 million structural deficit.
"As stewards of this great university, we must do this work. I have no doubt that, working together, we will build the long-term foundation for a sustainable, vibrant and prosperous University of Wisconsin-Platteville," said Chancellor Evetovich.