UW System requests 3 percent pay increase for employees next 2 years

Courtesy UW System

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin will ask the Board of Regents to approve a 3 percent pay increase for employees for the two upcoming fiscal years, according to a release.

UW System President Ray Cross will recommend that the Board of Regents approve the increase starting July 1.

“As labor markets tighten, salaries rise, and inflation increases, reinvesting in UW faculty and staff with modest wage increases will ensure we are not falling behind and losing out on talent we need in Wisconsin,” Cross said in the release. “Attraction, retention, and recognition of high-quality faculty and staff are critical investment opportunities for future student success.”

UW System employees have not received a pay increase in five of the last eight fiscal years, and increases averaged less than 1 percent between June 2011 and July 2019, officials said.

“Many of our employees are already paid considerably below higher education market rates,” Cross said. “We must meet competitive pressures and fairly compensate our hard-working employees.”

According to the release, faculty salaries continue to lag behind their peers, and health insurance costs are also higher for employees.

The proposal calls for full state funding of the general wage increase, according to the release. Typically the state provides about 70 percent of the UW System pay increase with the rest being funded by tuition.

“A fully funded increase will protect our educational investments that students rely upon,” Cross said. “That is why we are requesting full funding, so that we preserve the investments we have in student classrooms.”

The pay increase will be considered by the Board of Regents on Dec. 6, and if approved, will be sent to the administrator of the Division of Personnel Management, who will submit a proposal to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Employee Relations.

The recommended pay increase would be distributed to all University of Wisconsin System employees, officials said.

