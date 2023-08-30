UW students moving into campus residence halls Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Aug 30, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thousands of new Badgers are settling into their new homes on campus as the fall semester nears. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Thousands of new Badgers are settling into their new homes on campus as the fall semester nears.Students began moving into the university's 21 residence halls in earnest Wednesday, with move-in continuing on Thursday and Friday.Many students who live in off-campus housing, meanwhile, moved into their apartments earlier this month.Along with the influx of new residents comes an increase in traffic congestion in the campus area, so those driving, biking or walking downtown should expect delays.Classes are scheduled to begin on Sept. 6.News 3 Now and Channel3000 are your back-to-school resource ahead of the upcoming school year. For complete back-to-school coverage, click or tap here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Uw-madison University Of Wisconsin-madison Madison Move-in Campus Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Semi-truck that led law enforcement on I-94 chase had been reported stolen, officials say Monona Grove teachers hold rally over employee handbook changes Seven people displaced by apartment fire on Madison's northside Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida and Georgia, swamping wide stretch of coast. Follow live updates. Grant Co. motorcyclist seriously injured in crash after car driver blew through stop sign Latest News Police investigating NE Madison convenience store robbery Liberals fight Republican attempt to boot Wisconsin Supreme Court justice from redistricting case UW students moving into campus residence halls 'There are steps we can take': Charlie Berens to host talk on improving Wisconsin water quality UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow announces plans to step down, take faculty role More News