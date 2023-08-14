MADISON, Wis. -- Monday morning's heavy rain proved challenging for college students moving apartments in Madison.
Many knew the date was approaching when their leases expired at noon, resulting in them having to deal with the morning's rain whether they liked it or not.
Some, including Anne Thelke, were glad it was only rain they had to contend with as they hauled boxes out of campus apartments.
"It's not snowing, it's not a blizzard and I'm moving my child who's in grad school, so I can't ask for anything better," Thelke said.
The annual campus-area lease turnover happens around the same time each year, but Mother Nature had plans to make it more difficult.
"When it comes to all this stuff that we have to get rid of, it's like any other day, you can throw it out on the curb and it's fine, but now it's just ruined," said Alec Berg, a graduate student moving to a new apartment across town.
For Madison's Street Division, the hundreds of thousands of belongings thrown to the curb arrived like clockwork.
"The faster we can pick the stuff up and get out of everybody's way... the safer it is and less stressful it is for everybody," division spokesperson Bryan Johnson said.
Those moving out need to remember that while trash, recycling and furniture can be set out on the street, some items cannot. That's why it is important, Johnson said, to know before you throw.
"Don't just put the television or computer or whatever out in front of the apartment if you're living on Mifflin or off Randall Street or wherever... bring it to the drop off site where it can be recycled safely," said Johnson.
The city's website offers a number of tips for those moving this time of year, including information about drop off sites and places to donate unwanted items that are still in good condition.
Over the next few days, people can expect to see mounds of furniture and garbage across Madison's downtown streets. Johnson said they typically do a quick job picking it all up to keep Madison looking clean.
News 3 Now and Channel3000 are your back-to-school resource ahead of the upcoming school year. For complete back-to-school coverage, click or tap here.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.