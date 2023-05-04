MADISON, Wis. -- Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison continue to call on campus leadership to expel a student who made racist rema…
MADISON, Wis. -- Protests broke out on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Thursday for a second day in response to campus leaders' response to a now-viral racist video involving a student.
Thursday's protest organized by the Blk Pwr Coalition saw hundreds of students wearing all black march from Bascom Hill to Library Mall and down University Avenue, blocking traffic for roughly 30 minutes, according to a News 3 Now crew at the scene.
The group later made its way up North Charter Street and back to Bascom Hill before breaking up around 5:30 p.m. In total, the demonstration lasted roughly two hours.
The protest comes days after a video of a student making racist remarks began circulating widely online. Numerous students and campus groups have called on the university to expel the student, but officials have said they cannot do so.
In the wake of what demonstrators believe is an inadequate response from university officials, they're calling for more money for multicultural spaces and a 24-hour hotline to report hate crimes. They don't want to see the incident, in their view, be swept under the rug.
"It's about the experiences that us Black students have felt throughout our whole experience here," Elaine, an organizer from the coalition, said. "We are here today because we want Black students to not have to have to face reoccurring racial injustices at the hands of UW-Madison and allow for nothing to go down."
The video, demonstrators said, was just a glimpse into what they experience on campus as students of color.
"There is a real issue here, maybe some privileged people didn't know before and this is their form of educating themselves and really understanding this is a problem here," another organizer, Heaven, said.
On social media, the UW-Madison Police Department said roads in the area had cleared as of 5:25 p.m. Earlier, the department had asked people to avoid the area or plan for delays.
In a statement Thursday night, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and all but one of the city's alders -- who is out of town -- said they "recognize the trauma caused by such statements and strongly condemn the harmful sentiments expressed in the video."
"We support Black student organizers and allies who have built coalitions across campus to build solidarity and advocate for a vision of a stronger campus and Madison community, where hatred and bias have no refuge," they said. "We encourage the University to listen deeply and take meaningful action to support these students. All students deserve to feel welcomed and supported at our institutions of higher learning, our great City, and state; all institutions must work harder to make sure this aspiration becomes a reality."
