MADISON, Wis. -- Protests broke out on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Thursday for a second day in response to campus leaders' response to a now-viral racist video involving a student.

Thursday's protest organized by the Blk Pwr Coalition saw hundreds of students wearing all black march from Bascom Hill to Library Mall and down University Avenue, blocking traffic for roughly 30 minutes, according to a News 3 Now crew at the scene.