Madison
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- Thousands of new Badgers are settling into their new homes on campus as the fall semester nears.
Students began moving into the university's 21 residence halls in earnest Wednesday, with move-in continuing on Thursday and Friday.
Many students who live in off-campus housing, meanwhile, moved into their apartments earlier this month.
Along with the influx of new residents comes an increase in traffic congestion in the campus area, so those driving, biking or walking downtown should expect delays.
Classes are scheduled to begin on Sept. 6.
