MADISON, Wis. -- A UW student was attacked in downtown Madison and left with severe injuries early Sunday, Police Chief Shon Barnes said.
Barnes said the attack was reported just after 3:15 a.m. between West Wilson and Bedford streets. A woman was found with signs of severe physical trauma.
"It appears that she was violently attacked," Barnes said.
Barnes did not share any further information about the woman, including her name, but said she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was still receiving treatment as of early Sunday afternoon. No arrests have been made.
"I have authorized a full complement of police resources in investigating this matter," Barnes said. "We do intend to bring this person, or persons, to justice."
Barnes said investigators have not yet spoken with the woman as she continues to recover. He said it is believed that the attack was random, but investigators won't know for sure until they speak with her.
Assistant Chief of Police Paige Valenta said MPD and the UW-Madison Police Department are working together to investigate the attack. She said investigators are already speaking with people at the scene and swabbing for biological evidence.
Valenta also asked that residents living within a few blocks of where the attack occurred who have home security systems share video captured between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday morning with MPD.
"These videos can be crucial to helping us solve the crime," she said. "Even if you think there's nothing on it, it could be very important to detectives."
Valenta also encouraged residents to not walk alone in the area, particularly at night and stay aware of their surroundings.
"If you are going out, let someone know where you are going and when you arrive," Valenta said. "Trust your instincts."
Barnes said there will be increased patrols of the area and asked that anyone who feels uncomfortable walking in the area contact police.
