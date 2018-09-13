UW School of Medicine and Public Health launches new study in partnership with Facebook

News

Study to explore teens' use of digital technology

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health launched a new partnership with Facebook Thursday to study the relationship between teens' use of technology and mental and social health.

Officials said in a press release that the research is part of Facebook's $1 million commitment to work with others in the industry to explore the topic.

Dr. Megan Moreno, who is a professor and head of the Social Media and Adolescent Health Research Team, is going to lead the project, which will start this fall.

“The research will answer foundational and unanswered questions regarding youth, technology, and well-being and will provide guidelines for healthy family digital use,” Moreno said.

The study plans to understand the relationship between digital technology and wellbeing of youth, the role of parents in their children's use of technology, the effect of intervention on health and the links between mood and social media use.

