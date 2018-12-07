UW regents OK raises for 10 of 13 chancellors

Courtesy UW System

MADIOSN, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin System regents have approved lucrative raises for 10 of the system's 13 four-year school chancellors.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank saw the largest raise, going from $509,949 to $582,617. UW-Milwaukee's Mark Mone got the next largest raise, going from $346,800 to $396,219. The regents approved the increases during a closed meeting Thursday at UW-La Crosse.

System spokeswoman Heather LaRoi says the system must remain competitive on chancellor pay to ensure quality leadership. The raises are funded primarily by redistributing the salary of former UW Colleges and UW-Extension Chancellor Cathy Sandeen, who took a job as chancellor of the University of Alaska-Anchorage in June.

The three chancellors who didn't receive raises include UW-La Crosse's Joe Gow, UW-Platteville's Dennis Shields and UW-Whitewater's Beverly Kopper.

