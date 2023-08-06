UW Military History Professor discusses 78th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing

MADISON, Wis. -- On August 6, 1945, the United States military dropped the first atomic bomb to be used in a conflict over the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The first test of the new technology happened less than a month earlier on July 16, 1945 near Los Alamos, NM. However, it was the Hiroshima bomb which showed the world what the United States was capable of. 

78 years later, Christopher Nolan's new film "Oppenheimer" has brought a new generation to understand the lead up to the decision to drop the bomb.