MADISON, Wis. -- On August 6, 1945, the United States military dropped the first atomic bomb to be used in a conflict over the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The first test of the new technology happened less than a month earlier on July 16, 1945 near Los Alamos, NM. However, it was the Hiroshima bomb which showed the world what the United States was capable of.
78 years later, Christopher Nolan's new film "Oppenheimer" has brought a new generation to understand the lead up to the decision to drop the bomb.
Sunday on "Weekend Mornings", retired U.S. Army Reserve Colonel and Ambrose-Hesseltine Associate Professor of U.S. Military History, Dr. John Hall joined Kyle Pozorski to discuss the monumental decision. Below is a transcript of their conversation.
KYLE- John thank you for being here.
JOHN- My pleasure, Kyle.
KYLE- So, John can you explain for us this morning how significant was it for the U.S. to drop this bomb on Hiroshima at that time?
JOHN- Well clearly at that time it was a hugely significant decision one that was met with resounding approval from the American public. In the aftermath of that bombing we had perhaps around 80 percent public approval for that. And the tenor, the mood for the country at that time very much was to end the war as quickly as possible with a minimal cost in human life. Of course, with time we have had the opportunity to reflect on this and can recognize that this also ushered in a terrible new era of warfare in which two bombs, very immature technology at the time, two bombs by themselves could incinerate 200,000 people or sicken them and ultimately lead to fatalities through radiation poisoning. And so ever since then, the United States has of course, or the United States rather -- mankind has hung in the balance beneath the Sword of Damocles as it were with the introduction of this new terrible technology.
KYLE- And the people responsible, what were they thinking at the time when this decision was made?
JOHN- Well in their own words what they were thinking was that Japan would not surrender, that they were digging in, they were going to invest the home islands and inflict as many Allied casualties as possible in order to compel the Allies to accept some kind of negotiated settlement and estimates about the number of Allied casualties that would incur are subject to immense historical debate. Nevertheless, they would have been severe and so this was seen by them, in their own words, a necessary step to compel the Japanese to surrender unconditionally.
KYLE- One thing that I want to get to is, with the new movie Oppenheimer being released recently there's been a lot of talk about the dropping of the atomic bombs. I wonder has there been any rewriting of history through this film or through other documents since the 1945 bombings.
JOHN- Certainly. All history is living history and it goes through phases. I would say that what was hegemonic right after that would be what we call the orthodox position, which took the decision makers' rationalizations at face value. Meanwhile you saw the beginnings of what we would call a revisionist's interpretation which really hit a peak in 1965 when Racine native and UW undergrad Gar Alperovitz published a book call 'Atomic Diplomacy' in which he argued that dropping was immoral and unnecessary, and it was used as a diplomatic ploy in order to counter the Soviets and give the United States an upper hand in negotiating the terms of a post-war settlement. And for quite a few years I would say that that was probably the consensus interpretation. There is no consensus on such contemptuous topics but by the late 90's, mid 90's we'd seen documents declassified and a lot of Japanese sources come to light which have actually I think in some measure put back on the original consensus or orthodox interpretation.
KYLE- John Hall, thanks so much for being here. He's an associate professor of history at UW.
Dr. Hall also followed up after the interview saying the Hiroshima bombing "revolutionized the stakes and scale of armed conflict, making great powers reluctant to engage in direct combat with one another and incentivizing lesser powers to acquire nuclear weapons, which seemed to offer power and security disproportionate to their cost." He went on to provide several sources which the generations of today can find out more about the historical event.
"Michal Kort’s The Columbia Guide to Hiroshima and the Bomb (2007) provides a concise summary of the relevant history and scholarly debates—as well as original source documents that allow readers to weight the evidence themselves," Hall said. "The standard, current military history is Richard B. Frank’s Downfall: The End of the Japanese Empire (1999). Finally, the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and its webpage provide invaluable survivor perspectives on these events."
