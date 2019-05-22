UW Police to patrol Upham Woods in Juneau County

UWPD

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department will begin providing services to Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center in Juneau County for the first time ever this weekend.

UWPD will patrol the area to maintain safety and security for staff and attendees, according to a press release.

The release said UWPD will patrol based on behavior and "engage with the public in a positive manner, while gaining voluntary compliance."

Upham Woods is owned by the Board of Regents, leaving it within the concurrent jurisdiction of UWPD and the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

The park is on County Highway N in Juneau County.

