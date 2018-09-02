UW police officers rescue injured owl on campus

News

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 11:13 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Two UW-Madison police officers helped rescue an injured owl found on campus, according to the department. 

Officials said on Twitter that the owl was turned over to a Department of Natural Resources conservation warden and is on its way to a wildlife rehab center. 

