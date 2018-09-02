UW police officers rescue injured owl on campus
MADISON, Wis. - Two UW-Madison police officers helped rescue an injured owl found on campus, according to the department.
Officials said on Twitter that the owl was turned over to a Department of Natural Resources conservation warden and is on its way to a wildlife rehab center.
Look closely 👀 ... whooo do you think is in the box?!— UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) September 2, 2018
Officers Lau and Eck practiced their bird calling skills this morning — they helped capture an injured owl on campus. It was safely turned over to a DNR conservation warden and is en route to a wildlife rehab center! pic.twitter.com/fC81VAg3lK
