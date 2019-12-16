UW police investigating after man found in Vilas Hall with blood on face

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin Police Department is investigating after a man was found sleeping in Vilas Hall with blood on his face.

According to officers, they responded to a report Thursday of a man sleeping in the fourth floor of the hall.

The man reportedly told officers he was sleeping when an unknown person approached him and struck him in the face several times.

Police said the man's story changed several times during the investigation. After reviewing security video, officers are still unsure of what happened.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the University of Wisconsin Police Department at 608-264-COPS.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.