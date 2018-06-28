UW Police Chief Roman on Alec Cook sentencing: 'justice was not best served here'

MADISON Wis. - University of Wisconsin Police Chief Kristen Roman on Thursday published An Open Letter to Sexual Assault Survivors, expressing her disappointment with the sentence given to Alec Cook last week.

After pleading guilty to five of the 23 charges against him in February, including one count of stalking, one count of strangulation and three counts of third-degree sexual assault, Cook was sentenced to three years in prison followed by eight years of extended supervision and 15 years on the sex offender registry. According to Roman, this sentencing was not adequate.

In her open letter, Roman says sexual assault "is not treated within the criminal justice system ... as on par with other violent offenses like robbery or battery," and that she is "disappointed by the very system I serve when it falls short."

Roman goes to describe the first sexual assault that she responded to in her career, and the courage that victims show in disclosing or reporting assault, before openly discussing Alec Cook's case.

"I feel I must go on record to convey my deep disappointment in the sentence Alec Cook received for his violent crimes ... I believe justice was not best served here," she says.

Roman urges readers to "employ a holistic, constructive examination of the broader system" in order to change outcomes for sexual assault survivors.

Roman also says that she is committed to addressing the issue and is in solidarity with survivors.