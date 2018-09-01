UW Police: 20 citations, 19 arrests made during Badgers' home opener
MADISON, Wis. - The Badger football team may have padded the score with a dominating 34-3 win over Western Kentucky Friday night, but UW police had their own statistics to report following the game.
Police said 20 citations were issued, 19 of which were to UW-Madison students. A total of 19 people, 18 of which were UW-Madison students, were arrested Friday.
A number of citations were issued for underage drinking or possession of alcohol or tobacco inside the stadium, according to police.
UWPD said 35 first-aid calls were made. They said four individuals had a blood alcohol content level of .20 or higher.
Police said they were ready for increased pregame festivities with the holiday weekend. coupled with Friday night's home opener being the first game of the season.
